Hacker News readers as Progressive Web Apps

A spiritual successor to TodoMVC

TodoMVC has helped thousands of developers select an MV* framework for their JavaScript applications. However, the web ecosystem has evolved in the past few years allowing us to build powerful applications using modern browser capabilities.

To provide developers with examples, we collected a list of unofficial Hacker News clients built with a number of popular JavaScript frameworks and libraries. Each implementation is a complete Progressive Web App that utilizes different progressive technologies to provide a fast, reliable and engaging experience.

Our implementations aim to follow a loose specification. They are primarily a learning tool and should not be used to compare the performance of one PWA to another. They can differ based on server infrastructure, performance patterns used and other factors.